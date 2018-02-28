Flood watch issued for entire Massachusetts coast ahead of powerful storm

The entire coast from Nantucket to the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border is under a coastal flood watch as a powerful storm packing rain and wind approaches.

The watch is in effect from Friday morning to Saturday afternoon. Moderate to major flooding is a concern.

Rain will arrive late Thursday night. On Friday, strong winds and the brunt of the precipitation will move in, according to 7’s Chris Lambert.

Fierce winds up to 60 mph will linger into Saturday. A pressure system to the north is expected to block in the storm system, which will set up to the south.

Some areas could see up to 4 inches of rain. Higher terrain areas could see some wet snow.

The National Weather Service (NSW) says tidal storm surge of 2-3 feet is possible. Three astronomical high tides will occur during the storm: 11:15 a.m. (FRI), 11:46 p.m. (FRI), 12:05 p.m. (SAT).

Scattered structural damage and widespread flooding is likely. Some vulnerable homes could be destroyed, according to the NSW. Roads could become impassable.

The evacuation of some neighborhoods may be necessary.

