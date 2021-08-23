BOSTON (WHDH) - A flood watch has been issued for parts of Massachusetts with Tropical Depression Henri expected to turn back east and move across southern New England on Monday, bringing the possibility for more drenching rainfall.

The watch is in effect for parts of Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester counties through Monday evening.

“Renewed rainfall today will bring a risk of flooding across Connecticut, Rhode Island, as well as portions of western and central Massachusetts,” the National Weather Service said in an advisory.

There will be a chance for isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon when the remnants of Henri push through.

Residents living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop, the NWS warned.

Temperatures will climb into the 80s with high humidity.

Henri made landfall as a tropical storm on Sunday in Rhode Island, hammering the Ocean State with relentless rain and strong winds.

As remnants from Henri move back through late this afternoon/evening, the chance for downpours goes up then as they become more widespread. pic.twitter.com/Ds1Lmt6C4x — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) August 23, 2021

What's left of Henri slides back east today, creating the opportunity for scattered downpours/isolated severe storms to redevelop this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/aeO2QqE7Gk — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) August 23, 2021

