Flooded roads possible from rain, snow melt, ice jams

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The National Weather Service is warning about localized flooding in parts of northern New England from the heavy rains, snowmelt and potential ice jams.

The Vermont Agency of Transportation says some roads around the state are flooded.

The weather service says localized flooding is possible Thursday afternoon and night in northern Vermont as a result of some rivers rising. It’s also warning about potential ice jams that could cause abrupt rises in rivers. One has been reported on the New Haven river.

Vermont Emergency management has reported flooding in the Arlington and Grafton area. It says a mud slide was also reported on Route 7A in Arlington.

Parts of southern and central New Hampshire and southwestern Maine are under a flood warning until 8 p.m.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)