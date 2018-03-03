Flooded streets hamper storm cleanup efforts in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s Long Wharf was flooded again late Friday night, under water as the storm’s second high tide sent the harbor over the sea wall and onto land.

A fire hydrant and restaurant tables gave an indication of just how high the water came.

In the Seaport during the first high tide, one driver made a dangerous drive through flooded streets, trying to escape the rising waters. Fortunately, the driver made it through.

Nearby restaurants did their best to mop up the mess.

At the Aquarium T stop, MBTA officials worked quickly as water began pouring into the station.

Across the Charles River, in Watertown, utility crews expect to be working for days on cleanup, specifically on Arsenal Street. Power poles fell like dominoes, bringing wires with them.

“We had traffic lights all over town that were out, affected by this grid,” said police captain Raymond Dupuis. “But they isolated the area. You can see wires are over cars, it was a pretty dangerous, dangerous situation.”

Thankfully, nobody was hurt.

Falling trees caused more trouble throughout the region. One in Brookline came down on the back of a car. Another tree in Newton crushed a car in the driveway and damaged a part of the house.

And in Randolph, a massive tree came down across a person’s front yard, catching a corner of the roof.

You can see more of the damage in the video above.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)