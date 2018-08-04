Flooding concerns as strong storms, heavy rain move through area

(WHDH) — A band of strong storms is expected to bring torrential rain and flash flooding concerns to the region Saturday morning and into the afternoon hours.

A flash flood watch is in effect for Bristol, Essex, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester counties until 5 p.m.

These storms will bring heavy localized rain and the potential for strong thunderstorms as well.

These storms will bring heavy localized rain and the potential for strong thunderstorms as well.

