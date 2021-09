WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Flooding left school buses stranded in a parking lot in Waltham after remnants of Ida moved through the area on Thursday morning.

The floodwaters left the buses partially submerged.

Police warned that this may cause delays and urged people to be patient.

