Flooding problematic for residents along Mass. coastline amid major winter storm

SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - A winter storm that dumped more than a foot of snow in some communities also left cars and streets underwater along the Massachusetts coastline.

Whipping winds and a powerful storm surge caused waves to crash over seawalls in South Shore, resulting in coastal flooding Thursday.

As high tide approached, Erica McDermott recorded video of the powerful flood waters rushing by her window.

“You know right now there are just so many things that are just out of our control and today, look at this,” she said. “This is definitely number one.”

In Marshfield’s Brant Rock esplanade, water flooded homes and cars.

Police were called to rescue a man who tried to drive through flood waters. They say the driver was able to get of the car on his own.

“We had gusts over 40 miles and hour and the wind is east, so that’s coming directly at the seawall,” Marshfield Police Chief Phil Tavares explained, “so that’s the worst winds you can get and that creates more of a splash over with an already 11-foot-high tide.”

Some locals said that they’re used to this wild winter weather but for those new to New England, it was a sight to see.

“I’m originally from Maryland but my husband is from Scituate so this is kind of exciting,” Karen Sullivan said. “He’s told me stories of how bad it can be and I kind of feel like I got a little glimpse of it today.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)