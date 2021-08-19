SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A nursing home in Sudbury was evacuated Thursday due to flooding caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred.
The facility on Boston Post Road was left flooded after heavy downpours drenched Worcester County with more than three inches of rain in a span of just a few hours.
Video from SKY7 HD showed several ambulances parked in front of the home as crews worked to escort residents to safety.
Five people were taken to the hospital but it is unclear whether that is a direct result of the flooding.
There were no additional details immediately aviaalble.
