SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A nursing home in Sudbury was evacuated Thursday due to flooding caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred.

The facility on Boston Post Road was left flooded after heavy downpours drenched Worcester County with more than three inches of rain in a span of just a few hours.

Video from SKY7 HD showed several ambulances parked in front of the home as crews worked to escort residents to safety.

Five people were taken to the hospital but it is unclear whether that is a direct result of the flooding.

There were no additional details immediately aviaalble.

Emergency crews are evacuating a nursing home on Boston Post Rd in Sudbury. I'm told there was an issue with a roof under construction during the downpours, causing severe water damage. 5 ppl transported, unclear if it's a direct result of the flooding. More at 5 @7News pic.twitter.com/fCWVteDWZY — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) August 19, 2021

