BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston’s oldest breakdancing crew, Floor Lords, is marking its more than 40 years of dancing with an international breakdancing competition in the city.

The event next Sunday is a chance for dancers across the nation to come to Boston to compete and show what they can do.

The Floor Lords were founded in 1981. Its President, Alex Diaz, aka BBoy El Nino, said breakdancing has been in his family for as long as he can remember.

His uncles, he said, founded the crew.

Winners at the competition will walk away with cash prizes.

