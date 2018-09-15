Florence death toll stands at 7, including mother and baby

Russ Lewis covers his eyes from a gust of wind and a blast of sand as Hurricane Florence approaches Myrtle Beach, S.C., Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

The death toll attributed to Florence stands at seven Saturday, six in North Carolina and one in South Carolina. Authorities say some other fatalities were unrelated.

— A mother and her 8-month-old were killed when a massive tree crushed their brick house Friday, according to a tweet from Wilmington, North Carolina police.

— A 78-year-old man was electrocuted in the rain while trying to connect extension cords for a generator, Lenoir County, North Carolina spokesman Bryan Hanks says.

— Another man’s body was found after he went outside to check on his hunting dogs and was blown down, Hanks says.

—Two people died in Duplin County, North Carolina because of “flash flooding and swift water on roadways,” the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page.

—A 61-year-old woman was killed late Friday when the vehicle she was driving struck a tree near the town of Union, South Carolina, Capt. Kelley Hughes of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Authorities say the storm did not cause some other deaths that occurred during Florence in North Carolina: a woman who died of undetermined causes in a shelter, a woman who suffered a heart attack at home during the storm, and a couple whose apparent murder-suicide was investigated during hurricane conditions in Otway.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)