Florida airports still open as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida coast

BOSTON (WHDH) - Hurricane Dorian is nearing the coast of Florida as many people travel for the Holiday weekend as Florida airports remain open.

Even though the airports are remaining open, people are trying to get out ahead of the storm.

Around 4 p.m. a flight from Orlando, Fla. arrived at Boston Logan Airport. Among those on board is a couple who spent their honeymoon at the theme parks in Orlando.

“It was really nice, glad to get away, but I’m glad to be back home,” the woman returning from her honeymoon said.

The couple was scheduled to come back today, but some left earlier due to Dorian.

“We really didn’t wanna stick around to see what happened,” Kevin Varney, who was returning from his honeymoon, said.

Tayna Zucker, who was returning from Florida said that the lines at Orland airport weren’t that big but you could definitely feel there’s a storm coming in due to an eerie feeling in the air.

“As much as I love storms, I’m happy to be home,” Zucker said.

Orlando International Airport has not made a decision as to when they are going to seize operation. They are waiting for the storm’s track to get more solidified before they make any decisions.

Carnival Cruises has made changes to several cruises, including canceling their Carnival Liberty cruise.

