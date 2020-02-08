Florida community holds fundraiser in honor of Holy Cross student killed in crash

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A community of rowers in Florida is holding a fundraiser on Saturday in honor of an athlete from Massachusetts that was killed in a car crash earlier this year.

The 62 Hours fundraiser is being held in memory of Grace Rhett, a 20-year-old College of the Holy Cross student who was killed while on the road with her teammates in Vero Beach, Florida.

Rhett’s coach and 10 of her teammates were rushed to the hospital after the crash.

Those participating in the fundraiser will attempt to meet the world record Rhett set for indoor rowing.

Money raised will be used to finance medical costs for her teammates and a portion will go to Rhett’s family.

A memorial scholarship fund in her name will also be financed by the fundraiser.

