Florida dog miraculously survives after jumping from overpass

RUSKIN, Fla. (WHDH) – A 2-year-old Boxer in Florida miraculously survived after jumping from an overpass on Thursday.

Helicopters in the sky were filming a crash on a Florida highway when they captured the dog, named Scooby-Doo, who escaped from the wreck and was wandering down an overpass before jumping off.

Roger Mills of the Hillsborough County Animal Control was stunned with Scooby-Doo’s few injuries.

“I was amazed that there were no more injuries than that for certain because that was quite a drop,” Mills said. “Depending on where he landed it could be up to 17, 18 feet, so very fortunate, Scooby-Doo is very fortunate.”

Scooby-Doo was later found wandering by Public Works crews nearby.

Troy Thomas, one of the crew members of Public Works, said, “We tried to find the owner by looking on the street, but we couldn’t find anything, so we decided to tie the dog up, give him water and call animal services.”

Scooby-Doo did not break any bones and only suffered from some scrapes on his head and snout.

Mills said that Scooby-Doo is doing great after being fed, given treats, and drinking water.

“Seeing him here and then seeing where he came from, there’s no way I thought he should’ve made it here, but he was in good spirits,” Thomas said.

Animal Control officers say this story is a reminder that it’s a good idea to keep your dog restrained while traveling in a car.

Officials were able to locate Scooby-Doo’s owner and the grateful dog mom has been reunited with her lucky dog.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)