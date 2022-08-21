BOSTON (WHDH) - Drivers on a Jacksonville highway were in shock after a woman sped towards them the wrong way.

Dashcam footage showed that the woman was weaving in and out of oncoming traffic. The woman’s ride on the highway ended when she crashed into another vehicle.

The woman then stole a FedEx truck before crashing it and jumping into a river.

The woman is due in court September 12.

