(WHDH) — One man just missed out on breaking a Florida state record after catching a 120-pound blue catfish.

Joel Singletary saw the giant fish on his trotline in the Choctawhatchee River and wondered how he would get the fish on his boat.

“It wasn’t long until his adrenaline kicked in, enabling him to pull the behemoth fish onboard,” the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

He would have beaten the state record, which is currently at 69.5 pounds, if he hadn’t used a trotline, officials said. A trotline is a heavy fishing line with baited hooks attached throughout.

Officials did present Singletary with a Big Catch certificate.

