Florida fugitive arrested in Portsmouth, NH

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - A fugitive from Florida was arrested Wednesday in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, officials say.

Portsmouth police were contacted by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office out of Florida, who had received a tip about the possible whereabouts of Christian Hamm, 30, of Fort Myers, who was staying at a local hotel under a possible alias.

Officers arrived on scene and confirmed with hotel management that Hamm was present.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Hamm was wanted out of Florida on a felony warrant for grand theft, probation violation for a prior drug possession charge, and on an electronic bench warrant for failure to appear on a motor vehicle offense, officials say.

Hamm, who is charged with being a fugitive from justice, will be video arraigned Thursday at the 10th Circuit-District Division Portsmouth.

An investigation is ongoing.

