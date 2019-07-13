Florida Georgia Line presents wheelchair to wounded veteran at Mansfield concert

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Country band Florida Georgia Line is teaming up with a nonprofit to help wounded veterans during their ‘2019 Can’t Say I Ain’t Country Tour.’

A veteran from Maine received a special gift from FGL at the concert in Mansfield Friday night.

The Independence Fund presented an all-terrain wheelchair to Chris Roseberry, who lost his right leg after an accident in 2005.

Roseberry says the wheelchairs help veterans do things they used to do before their injuries like fish, hunt, and plow snow.

“This will help me be a little more functional some days when I’m having those bad days. I have a lot of property, it would be good to get out there and move around sometimes and sometimes I can’t do that,” he said. “With this type of device, it helps me still get out and conquer the day.”

The nonprofit has given out 2,400 of these wheelchairs to veterans since 2004.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)