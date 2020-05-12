CLEARWATER, Fla. (WHDH) — Gymgoers and employees protested the mandated closure of all gym and recreation centers in Florida by exercising outside of a county clerk’s office on Monday.

A video shows the protesters doing squats and push-ups outside the Pinellas County Clerk’s Office while others held signs that read, “Give me gains or give me death,” and “We will not comply.”

Gyms are not scheduled to reopen until the second phase of the governor’s reopening plan.

As of May 11, Florida had reported 40,982 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 1,735 deaths.

