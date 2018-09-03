Florida hotel manager pushed to ground shares story

A hotel manager in Miami sustained injuries when a guest pushed her to the ground. Now, she’s speaking out about the Aug. 9 incident.

Alicia Garcia-Bernaza says she was left bruised from the attack.

“I’ve never been attacked like that,” she said. “I’ve never have been in a situation like that.”

The assistant manager at the hotel, which is in South Beach, said the altercation was triggered when a group of people demanded a room change.

“The manager had already left the instructions. I had nothing to do with that, and that’s what I told them,” she said. “I was very nice.”

Garcia-Bernaza said one of the women started swearing at her.

“She was using foul language, and I said, ‘I don’t do foul language, I have nothing else to say to you,’ and I turned,” she said.

Surveillance cameras show the alleged guest walking up to Garcia-Bernaza and pushing her to the ground.

“I was in startled. I was in shock,” she said.

Three weeks after the attack, her arm is still in a sling.

“My arm, which I can’t use it, and I have the headaches and I get dizzy,” she said.

The women walked away, and Garcia-Bernaza called police and filed a report, but said police haven’t helped her yet.

“I was told they were working on a homicide and the sooner they would get to my case would be on a Monday, and the guests weren’t going to be here,” she said. “I understand there are more important things, but I am a victim.”