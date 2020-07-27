Florida judge upholds county mask requirement

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A Florida judge has upheld a county’s coronavirus ordinance that requires masks be worn in public places like stores, saying government officials have the authority to protect their residents from the spread of infectious diseases.

Circuit Judge John Kastrenakes, noting Palm Beach County’s recent spike in cases and deaths, on Monday rejected the challengers’ claim that the recently enacted ordinance violates their rights to privacy and personal autonomy.

Citing a century-old U.S. Supreme Court ruling that said a state can mandate vaccinations, Kastrenakes said county commissioners came to “a reasonable and logical conclusion that mandating the wearing of facial coverings best serves their constituents.”

Several Florida counties and cities have enacted similar ordinances in recent weeks as coronavirus cases and deaths have skyrocketed around the state. This is at least the fourth Florida city or county ordinance to be upheld.

Attorney Louis Leo IV, who represented the challengers, said on Facebook that the ruling is “paving the way for continued government tyranny under the guise of disease prevention.” He promised an appeal.

(Copyright (c) 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)