DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Florida lizard was found in a Dedham home Tuesday, police said.

The curly-tailed lizard is usually found in Florida and the Bahamas, and police said the resident had traveled to Florida last month.

The lizard was taken to the New England Wildlife Center.

