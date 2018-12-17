Florida man accused of stabbing Bridgewater couple facing attempted murder charges

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 27-year-old Florida man who was arrested early Monday morning in connection with a vicious double-stabbing at a home in Bridgewater that left a husband and wife hospitalized with serious injuries will be charged with attempted murder and mayhem, authorities said.

Officers responding to multiple 911 calls from a duplex on Yoke Road around 5 a.m. found a 46-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to the head, face, and neck, Bridgewater Police Capt. Thomas J. Schlatz said.

The woman was stabbed more than a dozen times and the man was stabbed six times, authorities said. They were rushed by ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Their names have not been made public.

Schlatz said the suspect, Andrew Soto-Bonnett, of Leesburg, Florida, who was known to the couple, was arrested without incident.

He is expected to be arraigned in Brockton District Court on charges including two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and mayhem.

A preliminary investigation suggests Soto-Bonnett, who flew to Massachusetts on Sunday to stay with the family, called the female victim into the hallway as she was getting ready for work and repeatedly stabbed her before turning the knife on her husband when he tried to intervene, Shlatz said.

The woman fled to a neighbor’s house, where she called 911.

Soto-Bonnett was taken to the Bridgewater police station before being transferred to the hospital for medical treatment.

The incident remains under investigation.

