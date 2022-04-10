BOSTON (WHDH) - A Florida man is facing a charge of committing a lewd and obscene act after allegedly groping a woman and masturbating next to her on a flight to Boston Friday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

A passenger on a flight from Newark to Boston took video of the man sitting next to her masturbating and told officials he also exposed himself before putting his hand on her thigh. The woman then showed a message on her phone to another passenger that read “Hi, this man assaulted me and touched my leg and is masturbating.”

The passenger tried to identify the man to a flight attendant but could not point him out during the deplaning, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Officials allegedly found the man in the terminal through surveillance footage.

Donald Edward Robinson, 76, of Bonita Springs, was charged with committing a lewd, indecent and obscene act on a plane.

