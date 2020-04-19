Florida man dead after hitting a tree in Seekonk crash

SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - A man from Florida is dead after crashing his Mercedes into a tree on Saturday night in Seekonk, police said.

Troopers responding to reports of a crash on I-195 eastbound just before 7:30 p.m. found a 2012 Mercedes in flames on the left side of the highway between Exits 1 and 2, state police said.

The driver, Michael Keefe, 60, of Sarasota was ejected from the vehicle when he hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police are investigating what caused the driver to leave the highway prior to the accident.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)