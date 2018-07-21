Florida man killed by deputies after he kills dog

LADY LAKE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say deputies shot and killed a man who punched and then shot dogs following a domestic dispute with his wife.

Capt. Tony Prevatt with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said a woman told deputies her husband had punched a dog three times in the face and then pushed her. While interviewing the woman Friday, deputies got reports that a dog had been shot and killed nearby.

Prevatt said that when deputies located 38-year-old Anthony Coleman and asked him to surrender, he raised a handgun toward deputies. They then fired at him. Coleman was flown to a hospital in Ocala, but died hours later.

Both deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)