Florida man killed in fiery Seekonk crash

SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - A Florida man is dead after the car he was driving slammed into a tree in Seekonk on Saturday night, police said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash on I-195 eastbound just before 7:30 p.m. found a 2012 Mercedes in flames on the left side of the highway, state police said.

The driver, Michael Keefe, 60, of Sarasota, was ejected from the vehicle when he hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)