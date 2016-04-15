Florida man plans to travel across oceans in bubble

A man in Pompano Beach, Florida, is preparing to run across the world’s oceans in a bubble.

To make the journey, endurance athlete Reza Baluchi has created what he calls a hydropod, a man-propelled bubble.

With a life jacket, water filter, GPS and shark repellent, Baluchi is ready to hit the water running.

Baluchi tried to run across the ocean in a similar bubble in 2014, but the Coast Guard made the bubble captain turn around.

This time, Baluchi hope to run through every country to raise money for children in need.

"Mind is power," Baluchi said. "It’s 85 percent your mind. Anything you can do."

Baluchi’s first stop, Puerto Rico, is nearly 1,033 miles away.

