WEST SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 71-year-old Florida man is set to face a judge on Monday in connection with a 1978 double-homicide in West Springfield, authorities announced.

Timothy Joley, of Clearwater, will be arraigned on criminal charges stemming from the deaths of Theresa Marcoux and Mark Harnish. He was apprehended in Clearwater on Oct. 30.

On Nov.19, 1978, the bodies of both victims were found near Route 5 in West Springfield. Decades of investigative efforts, including a recently identified fingerprint, led to Joley’s arrest.

