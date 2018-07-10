ST. JOHNS COUNTY, FL. (WHDH) — A Florida man was attacked by a tractor last month after he and his neighbor got in a dispute over land.

Scott Lynch ran for safety as his neighbor, 72-year-old veteran Howell Morris, chased him with a tractor.

Lynch’s wife, who placed the 911 call, said that Morris was yelling and vandalizing their property.

“Yeah, it’s our property, it’s like an easement, he thinks he has right to it, but he’s destroying stuff on it and blocking our driveway,” she said.

Morris faces charged of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and is prohibited from contacting with his neighbors any further.

