Florida police obtain Amazon Alexa recordings in death case

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police in South Florida think there may have been a witness to a homicide and are trying to get “her” to talk.

Hallandale Beach officials say the Amazon Echo or a similar device was in a home where a woman was slain in July.

The Sun Sentinel reports that the device, nicknamed “Alexa” after its wake word, might have heard and recorded more than a shopping order in the house of Silvia Galva and her boyfriend, Adam Reechard Crespo. Galva died with a spear through her chest.

Crespo told police it happened inadvertently. He’s charged with first degree murder and is out on a $65,000 bond.

Officials say Amazon turned over multiple recordings, but neither the company, police, nor the State Attorney’s Office will say what was on them.

