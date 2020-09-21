Florida prosecutors decide not to appeal decision in Kraft prostitution case

BOSTON (WHDH) - Florida prosecutors announced Monday that they will not appeal the decision that threw out evidence in the criminal case against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

The initial ruling found that Jupiter Police violated the rights of Kraft when they secretly installed video cameras inside massage rooms at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa — the video recordings allegedly show Kraft paying for sex acts.

Those recordings have not been made public and are the only evidence in the case.

This likely means that the charges against him and other customers will be dropped.

The felony charges that have been brought against the day spa owners and their employees may still proceed.

So far, Kraft’s attorneys have not commented on the decision. They have filed a motion asking that the recordings be destroyed so that they may never be released to the public.

