MIAMI (WSVN) – Florida Highway Patrol has reopened the area previously closed surrounding the collapsed bridge near Florida International University.

On Saturday morning, FHP said Southwest Eighth Street from 107th Avenue to 117th Avenue has reopened to eastbound and westbound traffic.

Officials asked drivers to be cautious in the reopened area surrounding the site of the bridge collapse.

The area had been shut down since March 15, when the bridge collapse killed six people, including FIU student Alexa Duran.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)