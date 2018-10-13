Florida school bus drives into pool after crash hitting car

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida school bus plowed through a fence and into a backyard pool after a collision, but no one on board was hurt.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that nine students and the driver were onboard Friday morning when a car pulled in front of the bus.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kim Montes says the bus driver swerved to avoid the car, but clipped it. The bus went through a yard and the front end went into the pool with the back teetering on the edge.

The car driver suffered minor injuries.

Montes said the crash remains under investigation.

