Florida school shooting suspect foretold intention in videos

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — In chilling cellphone videos released Wednesday, the suspect in February’s massacre at a Florida high school announcing his intention to become the next school shooter, aiming to kill at least 20 people and saying “you’re all going to die.”

The three videos released by prosecutors were found on the cellphone of suspect Nikolas Cruz after the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 people and injured 17 others.

Cruz, wearing a ball cap, introduces himself in the first video and says he is “going to be the next school shooter of 2018.” He goes on to say that he wants to use an AR-15 to kill at least 20 people and specifies the high school in Parkland.

“When you see me on the news, you’ll all know who I am,” he says and then laughs. “You’re all going to die. … Can’t wait.”

In a second video, Cruz briefly discusses logistics, including that he will take an Uber to campus at about 2:40. He then says he’ll walk onto campus, go up some stairs, open his bag to take out his weapon and start firing.

In the third video, apparently pointed at pavement, he talks about his loneliness, anger and hatred, and announces that the “day of my massacre shall begin.”

“I live a lone life. I live in seclusion and solitude. I hate everyone and everything. But the power of my AR you will all know who I am. I had enough of being told what to do and when to do,” he says.

Cruz, 19, is charged with 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in the attack. His lawyers have repeatedly said Cruz would plead guilty if guaranteed a sentence of life without parole, but prosecutors seek the death penalty.

