PARKLAND, FLA. (WHDH) – Days before the one-year anniversary of the Parkland shooting, Marjory Stoneman Douglas students came together to help heal a grieving community through the power of music, with a little help from the Boston Pops Orchestra.

Sunday night, MSD students performed “Shine,” an original song they wrote and produced in the days after the Feb. 14 massacre, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

“Really, this song is more of a healing experience,” said MSD junior Andrea Pena.

Students were accompanied by Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops in front of a sold-out crowd that gave the performance of the critically acclaimed composition a standing ovation.

“It’s really all about healing through arts and finding out who you truly are for yourself,” said Pena.

MSD senior Sawyer Garrity said the song is a remembrance of the 17 lives lost.

“I’m so grateful that we had the opportunity to share this song with our community and just see how much it brought people together,” she said.

One of the victims, coach Aaron Feis, was recently recognized by ESPN for his selfless sacrifice. The beloved football coach tried to stop the massacre, even though he was unarmed.

The new documentary “Parkland 17” tells the story of how Feis gave his life to save others. The film also follows the MSD Eagles’ emotional season in the months after the shooting.

All Broward schools will observe a moment of silence at 10:17 a.m. on Thursday to remember the lives lost in the shooting.

