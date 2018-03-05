Florida teacher accused of hosting white nationalist podcast, removed from classroom

(WHDH) — A Florida school district has removed a social studies teacher from her classroom after a report accused her of hosting a white nationalist podcast.

Dayanna Volitich is a second-year social studies teacher at Crystal River Middle School in Citrus County. But a Huffington Post report said the 25-year-old teacher used the pseudonym “Tiana Dalichov” on her “Unapologetic” podcast.

On several episodes of the podcast, the host talked about being a teacher in Florida, but did not identify her school. Dalichov boasted about bringing white nationalist beliefs into the classroom, and said parents complained about her political bias. But when her principal asked, Volitich said the administrator believed her when she denied the claims.

A guest on an episode said more white supremacists should infiltrate public schools as teachers.

“They don’t have to be vocal about their views, but get in there! Be more covert and just start taking over those places,” the guest said.

“Right,” Dalichov agreed. “I’m absolutely one of them.”

In the most recent episode, Dalichov argued that “science” has proven that certain races are smarter than others.

While the district would not confirm the identity of the teacher named in the report, they did release the following statement:

“On Friday, March 2, 2018 the Citrus County School District was made aware of a concerning podcast by a Huffington Post reporter. The reporter indicated they believed one of the persons participating in the podcast was a teacher at Crystal River Middle School. The Human Resources department was notified and an investigation was initiated immediately. The teacher has been removed from the classroom and the investigation is ongoing. Pursuant to Florida Statute an open investigation and materials related to it are exempt from public record and cannot be discussed until the investigation is complete.”

