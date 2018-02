PARKLAND, FL (WHDH) — The tragedy in Parkland, Florida marks the 18th school shooting in the United States since the start of 2018.

According to the non-profit group, Everytown for Gun Safety, 23 people have been killed in school shootings, including 17 in Wednesday’s attack.

Texas, California and Michigan have had multiple school shootings since Jan. 1.

