BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say Florida Atlantic University has canceled a graduation ceremony following a “credible threat.”

The Boca Raton university announced the cancellation Tuesday just minutes before the 5 p.m. commencement ceremony was set to begin. FAU Police Chief Sean Brammer said during a news conference that a staff member found a sticky note with a threat to the ceremony in a women’s restroom. Officials wouldn’t say what the threat was.

The Palm Beach Post reports that friends and family members of the graduates were already seated in the school’s auditorium when the entire student union building was evacuated.

The university had already hosted two other graduation ceremonies earlier in the day. Officials say the evening ceremony will be rescheduled to another day.

