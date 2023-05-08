BOSTON (WHDH) - A former nurse has been sentenced to several years of probation for “diverting opioids” from two hospitals in the Boston area, according to federal officials.

In a news release, the Department of Justice announced the sentencing of Lisa Tarr, 33, on Monday morning.

The sentencing came months after the St. Petersburg, Fla., resident pleaded guilty in October 2022 to four counts of unlawfully obtaining controlled substances by fraud, deception and subterfuge.

Officials said the charges stemmed from incidents in 2018 and 2020 in which Tarr was said to have stolen narcotics while working at two “Boston-area hospitals” that were not named by the DoJ.

The first case involved Tarr when she worked as a student nurse in August 2018. According to authorities, she admitted to investigators at the facility that she stole and used fentanyl belonging to the hospital.

Two years later at another Boston-area hospital, the DoJ said Tarr stole an infusion bag that contained fentanyl, which was being used to treat a patient at the time.

In a second incident at the same hospital, she allegedly stole multiple syringes containing the narcotic hydromorphone from a locked drug cabinet, according to federal officials.

Tarr was ultimately sentenced to five years of probation, “with the first year spent in home detention,” per the order of a U.S. senior district court judge.

