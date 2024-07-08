HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A Florida woman received a lottery surprise last week when she won a $1 million prize while visiting Cape Cod, officials announced.

The Massachusetts State Lottery Commission in a statement Patricia Dellamorte of Fort Myers won the prize on a Quic Pic ticket during a drawing on Friday.

Dellamorte claimed her prize on Monday, opting for a one-time, pre-tax payment of $1 million.

According to the lottery commission, Dellamorte plans to invest her winnings and help her family.

Lottery officials said Dellamorte bought her ticket at the Cumberland Farms location on Iyannough Road in Hyannis. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

