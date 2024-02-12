BOSTON (WHDH) - As snow and winter weather move toward Massachusetts, businesses in the Bay State are working hard to ensure that the storm doesn’t impact Valentine’s Day plans.

“We plan for months for Valentine’s Day and in New England, you never know what the weather’s gonna be like,” said Ted Winston, President of Winston Flowers in Boston. “So that’s the last curveball that sorta comes.”

Winston said Valentine’s Day is their busiest holiday of the year.

“We do about 15 times a regular day, so we’ll have, on Wednesday, over 5,000 deliveries,” he said.

To make sure customers receive their flowers on time, the business has called in extra drivers to start making deliveries early and avoid the snow.

“We’re not going to be able to deliver tomorrow (Tuesday) because of safety on the roads and what not, so we’ve reached out to clients and we’re moving deliveries to today and Wednesday,” Winston said.

Winston said most customers have been very understanding and are accustomed to the unpredictable weather in New England.

“We’ve been doing this for a long time,” he said. “In 2016 on Valentine’s Day it was the coldest day in 20 years, so we dealt with that and I’ve dealt with blizzards. Everybody’s bouncing around helping each other out, just making it so that people get beautiful flowers on time for Valentine’s Day.”

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)