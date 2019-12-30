Flu activity high in 25 states, more than 2K deaths reported this season, CDC says

(WHDH) — Flu activity is high in 25 states across the country, with 39,000 hospitalizations and 2,100 deaths so far this season, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All regions of the country are seeing elevated levels of flu-like illness and activity is being caused by influenza B/Victoria viruses, which is unusual for this time of year, the CDC said in a recent report.

According to the latest #FluView, all regions of the country are seeing elevated #flu activity. Keep up with the latest flu activity and find out if flu is spreading in your area with @CDCFlu FluView report. https://t.co/Zv8JTfNLsf pic.twitter.com/KOpggiSeWM — CDC (@CDCgov) December 30, 2019

The CDC estimates so far this season that there have been at least 4.6 million flu illnesses, in addition to the hospitalizations and deaths.

“It’s not too late to get vaccinated,” the CDC reminded members of the public. “Flu vaccination is always the best way to prevent flu and its potentially serious complications.”

Of the 2,100 deaths caused by the flu, 22 of them have been pediatric.

Flu activity in Massachusetts is said to be moderate at this time.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)