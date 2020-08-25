Flu shots now available at 400 CVS Pharmacy, 65 MinuteClinic locations in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - Flu shots are now available at more than 400 CVS Pharmacy and 65 MinuteClinic locations in Massachusetts to help families return to school, work, and daycare safely, CVS Health announced Tuesday.

Both CVS Pharmacy and MinuteClinic offer convenient options for people of all ages to get their flu shot, seven days a week with expanded evening and weekend hours, the retail chain said in news release.

Children ages 9 and above can get immunized at any CVS Pharmacy location in the Bay State. Children ages 18 months and above can receive an immunization at MinuteClinic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people make plans to get vaccinated early in the fall, before flu season begins, and ideally no later than the end of October.

All patients who get a flu shot must wear a face covering and will have their temperature taken prior to the immunization. Those administering vaccines will wear personal protection equipment and observe enhanced cleaning protocols.

Patients may schedule an immunization appointment with a MinuteClinic provider at MinuteClinic.com, or check the website to see if walk-in appointments are available in their area.

Walk-in appointments are also welcome at CVS Pharmacy throughout flu season. Starting in September, CVS patients will also be able to make vaccination appointments with a pharmacist by visiting CVS.com, the CVS app, or by texting FLU to 287898.

MinuteClinics are located inside select CVS Pharmacy and Target stores.

