Researchers in Canada say the flu vaccine may also help prevent heart attacks.

Doctors said a combination of inflammation, an increased risk of clotting in the blood, and the stress the flu puts on your body could be factors that might lead to heart attacks.

Some medical professionals say the flu shot could be like taking high blood pressure medication.

