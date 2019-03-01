Flurries begin to fall as the Bay State prepares for back-to-back snowstorms

BOSTON (WHDH) - A snowstorm that will make its way through Massachusetts on Saturday is expected to drop up to 6 inches of snow on parts of the Bay State ahead of another system that is slated to arrive Sunday night.

Flakes began falling in southern Massachusetts around 6 a.m. and are expected to travel northward later in the day.

Snow arrives after midnight and moves south to north. Approximate arrival time heading into Saturday morning. pic.twitter.com/bVLktaQdnM — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) March 1, 2019

Parts of southeastern Massachusetts could see 3 to 5 inches of snow by the time the storm moves out around 4 p.m.

The North Shore, Metro Boston, Worcester and part of Cape Cod should expect 1 to 3 inches, while a coating is projected for the Fitchburg and Springfield areas, the Merrimack Valley and the Islands.

Updated Saturday snow map…..1-3" around metro Boston. 3-6" south of town. #7news pic.twitter.com/z4wsPh38GY — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) March 2, 2019

The Cape and the Islands will likely see a change over to sleet and freezing rain before the storm ends.

Parts of Bristol and Plymouth counties are under a winter storm warning from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Parts of Barnstable, Dukes, Middlesex, Worcester, Essex, Norfolk, and Suffolk counties are under a winter weather advisory from 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

2:30pm: A *Winter Storm Warning* has been issued for Bristol & Plymouth Co. (SE MA) from 1AM – 7PM Saturday due to heavy, wet snow expected. Storm Team Coverage begins at 4PM on @7news. #7news pic.twitter.com/S522XmRPp1 — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) March 1, 2019

Residents will get a brief break from the snow before flakes begin falling again around 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Warmer air will create a wintry mix during the overnight hours, bringing with it freezing rain and sleet during the Monday morning commute.

Parts of Worcester, Essex, Franklin, Hampshire, Hampden, and Berkshire counties could see 8 to 10 inches of snow.

Boston and points north could see between 4 and 8 inches. Communities along the South Shore will see up to 6 inches. The South Coast, Cape Cod, and the Islands will see a coating to 4 inches.

The snow is projected to move out around noon on Monday.

7News meteorologist Josh Wurster says Sunday’s snowstorm is a “little stronger” compared to Saturday’s because it carries more moisture.

