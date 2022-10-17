NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - The contents of a time capsule from 1994 was put on display in the Natick Mall last week.

In 1994, the Natick Mall was reopening after a second, large renovation and staff had asked the community to bring in letters, magazines, and other things that were sentimental of the time period to include in a time capsule they would reopen in 28 years.

Inside, hundreds of those letters predicted life in 2022, some even expecting flying cars.

“The things that we found that got the most attention in my opinion were the letters from students who apparently won this contest to put their letters into the time capsule,” Jennifer Kearney, Senior General Manager of the Natick Mall, said. “We started to get a lot of nervous adults who wrote these letters back when they were kids!”

Kearney said other contents in the time capsule included shoulder pads from Doug Flutie, a Natick native; vinyl records, and Bill Clinton’s “My Life” book.

The relics are no longer on display in the mall, Kearney said, but the mall is considering donating the contents to local schools.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)