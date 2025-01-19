LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The flakes are flying in Leominster, where some residents were out for a skate before a fast-moving system is expected to drop up to 9 inches of snow.

7’s Lisa Gresci was out near the local rink Sunday night as they first of the snow was arriving around 6 p.m.

Other families said they wanted to get out before they ended up snowed in overnight.

Road crews are out clearing the streets ahead of the storm and are expected to keep working overnight.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)