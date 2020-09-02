Flying manhole cover smashes car in Waltham, sends driver to hospital

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver in Waltham was dealt a crushing blow when a manhole cover came loose and smashed his car Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Wyman Street around 1 p.m. and found the man’s vehicle heavily damaged from the cover. The man’s wife said he is lucky to be alive tonight.

The man said someone helped him out of the car and onto the side of the road where he was then transported to a hospital.

His wife said he was suffering from a lot of neck pain and is currently undergoing a series to tests.

Both said they plan to get to the bottom of what happened on Wayland Street.

Eversource said the cause of the flying manhole cover was due to equipment failure.

