Flying surfboard gets lodged in front of car on highway in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A surfboard that wasn’t properly secured flew off of a vehicle that was traveling on a highway in Dartmouth and became lodged in the front of another car on Monday morning, officials said.

A trooper responding to a report of a surfboard that came off of a vehicle that didn’t stop on Interstate I95 found the board sticking out of the front of a Nissan, according to Massachusetts State Police.

There were no reported injuries but state police urged motorists to properly secure items before driving on the highway.

“Please enjoy this beautiful weather as we get into the summer months AND make sure items are properly secured to your vehicles,” state police said in a Facebook post.

