Former Boston City Councilor Kendra Lara is looking to have the case against her dismissed in court.

The former councilor is accused of driving with a revoked license and operating an unregistered and uninsured car. In June, Lara crashed her car into a home on Centre Street, injuring her seven-year-old son, who was sitting in the backseat.

Lara said she swerved to avoid hitting a person who had stepped in front of her vehicle.

Her attorney claimed that Lara never received a citation for charges, which would be a violation of state law, and because of this argued that the charges should be dropped.

